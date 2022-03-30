Bruce Willis’ Wife: Meet Emma Heming, Plus Everything To Know About Demi Moore Marriage

Bruce, whose aphasia diagnosis was recently revealed, has been married twice. Find out all about his relationships with Emma Heming and Demi Moore, here.

Bruce Willis’ family revealed on Wednesday (March 30) that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be stepping away from his acting career, as the disease has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. His ex-wife, Demi Moore, took to her Instagram to share the devastating news, writing, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

Bruce Willis and his ex Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. (Shutterstock)

Demi and Bruce have had a very amicable and loving relationship since they divorced in 2000 after thirteen years of marriage. During their time as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, they welcomed three daughters together: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Since then, Demi has gone on to marry and divorce Ashton Kutcher, while Bruce has been married to Emma Heming since 2009. They share daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7.

Find out more about his wife, Emma, below.

Where was Emma born?

Bruce Willis and his current wife Emma Heming married in 2009 (Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock),

Emma arrived on June 18, 1978. “I was born on the small but beautiful island of Malta to a Guyanese mother and an English father,” she wrote on her website emmahemingwillis.com. “At a young age, my parents divorced and my mom and I moved to London for a few years to be closer to her family, and then relocated to Southern California where we settled until I finished school.”

Her mom entered her in a modeling contest.

“In the early 90s, my mom entered me into a modeling competition in London called “The British Elle Supermodel”, which I won,” Emma wrote on her blog. “For the next 15 years I had the privilege of walking the runways in New York, Paris, and Milan for Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, Emanuel Ungaro, Dior, and Victoria’s Secret.”

She also worked on campaigns for Dior, Clairol and Redken and had “good fortune” to be snapped by “some of the best and most gifted photographers in the business” such as Patrick Demarchelier, Annie Lebowitz, Steven Klein, and Tyen.

Emma met Bruce at their mutual trainer’s gym.

The couple had a meet-cute that was just as adorable as themselves. “In 2007, I met my husband-to-be, Bruce, at our mutual trainer’s gym. Two years later we got married at our home in Turks and Caicos,” she revealed on her blog.

She is the proud mama of two gorgeous girls.

Although Emma is a proud stepmother to Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, she also has two children she shares with Bruce. “In 2012, our first daughter Mabel Ray was born and her sister, Evelyn Penn, was born two years later,” Emma explained on her website.

Emma created a website called First Time Moms.

The website was built to help fledgling mothers learn the real ropes of parenting. “Follow your instincts and do what you feel is right for your baby and ultimately your family,” Emma said of her advice to new mothers, per The Hot Potato. “Too many people want to tell you what you should and shouldn’t be doing. For a first time mom especially, that creates more insecurity. Try to surround yourself with supportive people who will listen to you and build you up rather than make you doubt your mothering abilities.”

Since she last gave birth back in 2014, Emma has switched the focus of the website, making it less specific and more about all aspects of her life. She even renamed it emmahemingwillis.com.

She and Bruce love being in the kitchen together.

“We love cooking breakfast together,” she told The New Potato. “I make my special breakfast burritos and Bruce does a different spin on a pancake called Corn Cakes. Imagine a corn muffin as a pancake—it’s delicious. He’s pretty famous for them around here. He loves Italian food. He’s always up for lasagna.”