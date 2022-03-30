ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabool, MO

Child Kidnapped in Cabool Found Safe

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing child was found safe last Monday afternoon after she was taken from her home by a family member. Pamela Harris, 43, of Cabool has been charged with second degree kidnapping. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Freya Goodwin, age 4, at 12:23...

Four States Home Page

UPDATE: Witness to Joplin shooting describes incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting that took place in Joplin late Saturday night (3/19), remains under investigation. The Joplin Police Department says the incident, which took place at 10th and Chestnut around 11:30 p.m. last night happened when officers contacted three people in an alley. After making contact with the individuals, one of them […]
JOPLIN, MO
WSAW

Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Tribal Police Department says three missing children who were considered endangered have been found and are safe. The Menominee tribal chief says the boys are back with relatives, and Family Services was with them Wednesday evening. He explained this all happened due to a misunderstanding.
KESHENA, WI
KOLR10 News

Suspect in custody related to Texas County homicide

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — Police have an individual in custody relating to a Texas County homicide investigation reported on Monday (3/28/22). Investigators in the case said the male suspect is the only one involved, but the investigation is still ongoing. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office said there is no danger to the community and no […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Idaho8.com

Car with young child inside stolen, child later found safe

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole a car with a 10-month-old boy inside it from a gas station in Tumwater, Washington. The child was found safe a short time after the Tuesday night theft and police are searching for the suspect. KOMO reports the man took the truck with the sleeping child inside from a Chevron station after the child’s parents went inside the station, leaving the keys in the ignition late Tuesday night. The suspect and a female passenger inside the red Toyota Echo sped away, according to the Tumwater Police Department. The victim’s phone was still inside the truck, allowing the emergency dispatcher to contact the cellphone service provider, who tracked the location. The truck was abandoned with the child in the car seat.
TUMWATER, WA
KOLR10 News

Springfield police investigate infant death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are investigating an infant’s death. According to a Springfield Police Department press release, a woman, Deborah Lundstrom, 47, of Springfield, Mo., was caring for 9 children under the age of 3 at an in-home daycare when she left the house and the children unsupervised for 12 minutes on March 2, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
KTTS

Springfield Man Killed In Crash At Glenstone And Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say an 82-year-old man who was crossing a Springfield street early Thursday morning was hit and killed by a van. Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m., when a southbound transit van hit 82-year-old Mantak Chiu, of Springfield, as Chiu was in a crosswalk.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Nasir Scott was found safe. SVU detectives are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy, according to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Nasir Scott was last seen at his home on Rose Street Saturday at 10 p.m. He was wearing a black jacket and black, red and white shoes.
PITTSBURGH, PA

