Country music fans have expressed their sadness after it was revealed that singer/songwriter Brad Martin has died at the age of 48. The Before I Knew Better hitmaker passed away on Friday, 11 March. While no cause of death has been disclosed, Brad's sister, Melissa Lea Hobbs, revealed on an online fundraising page that he had suffered "severe internal damage" in "a work-related injury" in January " that was exasperated by an "already existing health crisis".

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO