Anaheim Police Department officers took a man wanted in connection with a pair of completely random and unprovoked assaults into custody Saturday. Criminal investigation detectives were able to identify the man prior to his arrest, though his identity was not made available to the public due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Authorities first sought the public's help in identifying the suspect on Thursday, when surveillance footage of the man randomly assaulting a clerk at the Anaheim Central Library. The clerk was knocked out after being punched in the face, and suffered a laceration on the back of their head after...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO