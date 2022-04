Bruce, whose aphasia diagnosis was recently revealed, has been married twice. Find out all about his relationships with Emma Heming and Demi Moore, here. Bruce Willis’ family revealed on Wednesday (March 30) that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be stepping away from his acting career, as the disease has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. His ex-wife, Demi Moore, took to her Instagram to share the devastating news, writing, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO