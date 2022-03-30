Walter Carol Hale, 101

Douglas Wayne Wildbur, 63, of Xenia passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his brother’s home in Effingham. Doug was born on November 24, 1958, at the Clay County Hospital in Flora the son of Harold and Shirley (Cooper) Wildbur. Doug has worked many different jobs over the years, some having been a mechanic for Joe Hotze Ford in Salem and most recently for Bible Pork in Louisville as a grain hauler. When Doug was younger, he liked to race flat track dirt bikes. Some of Doug’s other hobbies included hunting, fishing, and loved to ride horses and watch rodeos.

XENIA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO