Louisville, IL

Walter Carol Hale, 101

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Carol Hale, 101, of Louisville passed away at 7:32 pm, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Clay County Hospital in Flora. Walter was born on December 25, 1920 in Clay County, the son of Mallory E and Grace A. (Sewell) Hale. Walter enlisted in the US Army in 1942 and...

Effingham Radio

Vivian Maxine Tolliver, 102

Vivian Maxine Tolliver, 102, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2022. She passed away at the Flora Gardens Care Center. Vivian was born May 24, 1919 to William and Harriett (Bible) Rinehart in Louisville Township. She married George A. Tolliver on August 28, 1937. They enjoyed camping...
FLORA, IL
Effingham Radio

Jeff Carson Dead At 58

Jeff Carson, best known for his chart-topping 1995 single “Not on Your Love,” died on Saturday (March 26th) at the age of 58. According to his publicist, Carson suffered a heart attack and died at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in...
FRANKLIN, TN
Effingham Radio

William “Bill” Cleveland Stanley, 89

William “Bill” Cleveland Stanley, 89, of Bible Grove passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. at his home. Bill was born on November 9, 1932, in Hoosier Township, the son of Jesse and Elizabeth “Leonard” Stanley. He married Noma Lee Fopay on January 27, 1953 and they shard 67 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on May 30, 2020.. He enlisted in the United States Army in January 1953 where he served his County from 1953 to 1955. Bill worked in the oil field and was a farmer.
BIBLE GROVE, IL
Effingham Radio

Dean Edward Kessler, 79

Dean Edward Kessler, 79, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL with Pastor Steve Neville officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Masonic Rites will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home by Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 of Shelbyville. Burial will be in Stewardson Cemetery with military rites by the Strasburg American Legion Post #289. Casual attire is requested. Memorials may be given to the Strasburg Fire Department.
STRASBURG, IL

Community Policy