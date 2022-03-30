Walter Carol Hale, 101

Bruce Allen Fisher, age 76, of Teutopolis, Illinois, passed away at 8:48 PM – Monday, March 28, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022, with visitation from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois. A reception for family and friends will be held following the service at Kasey’s on Main 113 East Main Street, Teutopolis, Illinois. In loving memory of Bruce, memorials may be made to Fear Nothing and can be mailed to the Fisher Family 18194 East 1545th Avenue, Teutopolis, Illinois 62467. Arrangements are under care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois.
