Moon Knight head writer teases a weird and mysterious finale

By Chris Smith
 1 day ago

It’s March 30th, which means Moon Knight is finally streaming on Disney Plus. The first episode is available right now, giving us a look at the most mysterious Marvel superhero to date. That also means we have more reactions from those involved in the making of Moon Knight. And while we won’t reach the finale for five more weeks, the head writer already teased a very “weird” final two episodes.

Mind you, some Moon Knight spoilers might follow below. If you want to avoid them, read our spoiler-free Moon Knight review instead.

Episode 1 is streaming on Disney Plus

It might seem strange to think about the Moon Knight finale already. We’re only on episode 1, and we’ve only just met this complex superhero.

Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and Moon Knight, as the TV show will not just give us the origin of another MCU superhero. It’ll also explore dissociative identity disorder, and the first episode gave us a taste of how this mental illness will play out in the MCU. The car chase scene is particularly interesting, and it’s probably something we should expect from the character.

I keep bringing up the MCU, but one of the great things about episode 1 is that it has no apparent ties to Marvel’s wider universe. Moon Knight will get to interact with the Avengers at some point in the future, but we have no idea how or when. Maybe that’s why we’re already curious to see what MCU links the finale might deliver.

Executive producer Grant Curtis said recently that we shouldn’t expect any big MCU Easter eggs in Moon Knight. And episode 1 might make you forget you’re in the MCU most of the time. But there must be at least a few nods to the larger universe in the coming episodes.

Oscar Isaac plays various characters in Moon Knight. Image source: Marvel Studios

The weird Moon Knight finale

The finale, in particular, could be when Moon Knight forms a clear connection to the MCU. Also, it’s the most likely episode for Marvel to use a post-credits scene in. As expected, episode 1 doesn’t have one.

While we have no idea how this story will end, Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater teased that the show’s final two episodes are “weird.” It’s not just the finale.

Here’s what he said on Twitter:

The pilot is my sentimental fave, because it changed the least throughout the years, and huge chunks of it were taken directly from my very first pitch to Kevin Feige. But I also can’t wait for everyone to see just how weird the last two episodes get!

Interestingly, Isaac also referred to the show as being “weird” in recent interviews. So that’s clearly a talking point for the cast and crew of Moon Knight. The actor also teased that Moon Knight might require multiple viewings before you’ll be able to tell the difference between what’s real and what isn’t.

There’s one more weird thing about Moon Knight, not just the finale. Disney released the first four episodes of the show to critics ahead of today’s premiere. That’s unprecedented. But it also means the press hasn’t watched the weirdest parts yet.

Finally, we’ll remind you there’s another teaser around. Apparently, episode 4 includes something “extremely exciting” that has consequences that will “ripple out”. That might be cryptic, but it’s something for fans to look forward to.

The Moon Knight episode 5 premieres on April 27th, with the finale set for May 4th. You can watch episode 1 on Disney Plus right now.

