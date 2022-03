There are few people in the NFL that know Carson Wentz as well as Doug Pederson. Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason, was coached by Pederson for five seasons while with the Philadelphia Eagles. Behind his offensive execution, Wentz became one of the top quarterbacks in 2017, considered by many to be the MVP front-runner before tearing his ACL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO