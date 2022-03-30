Wausau Woodchucks announce 2 more players for 2022 season

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Woodchucks announce the signing of BYU’s Collin Reuter and Miami’s Zach Levenson to join the team for the 2022 season.

Catcher – Collin Reuter | 6’3” | Fr. | – Brigham Young University

Collin played high school ball at Magnolia Heights, in Olive Branch Mississippi. While at Magnolia Heights he was a four-time first-team all-conference selection, 2021 4A Mississippi Player of the Year, and won two state championships.

Zach Leveson

OF – Zach Levenson | 6’2” | Fr. | University of Miami

Coming out of Lake Howell High School in Oviedo, FL, Zach was a two-year captain. His first year after graduation he played at Seminole State College of Florida, where he hit .291 and led the team with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. Since transferring to Miami Zach is hitting .241 with a .483 SLG.

The home opener for the 2022 season is on May 31.