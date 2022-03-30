ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA prop bets: Big night for three-pointers

By Griffin Carroll
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfsHx_0euTttdS00
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert has been taking a bulk of the team's three-point attempts.

Wednesday night in the NBA offers a bevy of three-point targets, so let's not waste any time.

Multiple players are worth consideration for three-pointer prop bets, and as of this writing, there are more targets that are not yet posted. I will flag them at the bottom.

Unless otherwise specified, every bet here is a 0.5 unit wager for me. That is not the right approach, you should be putting more like 0.75u and 0.25u on these laddered plays. This is a personal choice of mine, but I feel it's necessary. I continue to mention the second approach is the more responsible strategy.

Corey Kispert

The first player that fits the bill for a target Wednesday is Washington's Corey Kispert. With Kyle Kuzma still out, Kispert has been picking up the bulk of the three-point attempts.

Kispert is averaging 6.83 three-point attempts in his past six games and gets a fantastic target in the Orlando Magic.

Orlando allows the sixth-most threes per game this year, allows opponents to shoot the sixth-best percentage from deep, and has the worst shooting guard defense in the NBA, favoring Kispert.

Kispert had a big game two games ago, making six threes, so we bank on him repeating that act in a favorable spot Wednesday night.

Betting options:

  • 3+ threes (+142 FanDuel)
  • 4+ threes (+380 FD)

Jayson Tatum

Tatum has been letting them fly lately, averaging 10.1 three-point attempts per game in his past 10 games.

Not only is he shooting, but he's making them as well. Tatum now has five-plus threes in five straight games and seven of his last 10.

He'll get the Heat Wednesday in a massive Eastern Conference game. Miami allows the seventh-most threes per game.

Betting options:

  • 4+ threes (+114 FD)
  • 5+ threes (+260 FD)

Fred VanVleet

VanVleet is an interesting study Wednesday. He's facing Minnesota, who are allowing the fifth-most threes per game, making them a must-target.

The volume is there for FVV, averaging 8.8 three-point attempts per game in his last 10 games.

However, the makes have been absent, having not gone over 3.5 made threes in nine straight games.

A level of context is needed: he's had a tough stretch of opponents, with none in these past nine games a good target for making threes.

I'm trusting the volume over the hit-rate here and loading up VanVleet at very generous odds.

Betting options:

  • .75u: 4+ threes (+144 FD)
  • .25u: 5+ threes (+340 FD)

Jalen Green

Jalen Green is absolutely rolling, averaging 12.0 long-range shots per game in his past three and making five-plus threes each time.

There's every reason to expect Green to keep it moving Wednesday, as Sacramento allows the ninth-most threes per game, has struggled against guards, and are letting opponents shoot the second-highest percentage from deep this season.

Betting options:

  • 3+ threes (-138 FD)
  • 4+ threes (+178 FD)
  • 5+ threes (+420 FD)

Justin Holiday

We stay in this game, as Houston is allowing the eighth-most threes per game.

I haven't had much luck targeting Holiday yet, but while the volume remains, he's just not making them. Holiday is averaging 7.4 three-point attempts per game in his last five.

I'm giving him one more chance to make some shots Wednesday but will not be laddering him.

Betting options:

  • 3+ threes (+178 FD)

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter is a good option here as well, but I have to roll with the top dog for the Hawks in shooting volume.

That honor goes to Trae Young, who is averaging nine attempts from deep per game in his past 10 games.

Young draws the Thunder Wednesday, a defense allowing 13.7 threes per game (fourth-most in the league).

It always helps to see that Young put in five threes when these teams last met; let's go ahead and do it again.

Betting options:

  • 4+ threes (+122 FD)
  • 5+ threes (+280 FD)

Players I'm Waiting On

I wanted to get out these available targets now, but will also flag that there are a handful of other names that all match the above criteria, but are not yet posted.

Evan Fournier is a target, but he's gone from being ruled out Wednesday morning to now questionable, so it's hard to know what is happening there. If he plays without restrictions, he'd be one to consider.

Tre Mann is one I'm monitoring. He missed his last game, and he was a 3P target, so if he's good to go, I'd like to go back to him.

The last is CJ McCollum, who will be facing his former team, Portland. I've loved targeting the Blazers and will do so again with McCollum, assuming we see a line come up for him.

Good luck Wednesday night!

