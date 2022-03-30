ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sleeping with a Light On Could Have Negative Health Effects, Suggests New Study

By Zara Hanawalt
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some sleep with the TV or light on, others require total darkness for a good night's rest. But failing to create a dark environment for bedtime isn't necessarily a harmless preference. It may compromise your health in some pretty serious ways, according to a new study published in the Proceedings...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine

4K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

467K+

Views

Follow Shape Magazine and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeps#Sleep Problems#Brain Research#Northwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Netflix
TODAY.com

How can women avoid weight gain after 50? Make changes during perimenopause, study says

The changes in a woman’s metabolism that can cause weight gain after menopause actually start years earlier, a recent study suggests. Researchers found that the greatest increases in the overall percentage of body fat and decreases in lean muscle mass occurred during perimenopause, a transitional phase that typically starts when women are in their 40s.
FITNESS
POZ

Concerns: Fatty Liver

About one third of young people living with HIV may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Over time, NAFLD can lead to inflammation, cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is often accompanied by obesity and metabolic syndrome. Management involves lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and exercise. Spanish researchers analyzed 38 children, adolescents and young adults with perinatal HIV, meaning they acquired the virus around the time of birth. They were all on antiretroviral therapy, and most had viral suppression. Eleven people with HIV (29%) were diagnosed with NAFLD using noninvasive imaging, compared with just three of 38 HIV-negative young people (8%). HIV--related parameters, such as viral load and CD4 cell count, generally did not differ significantly between those with and without NAFLD, and the condition was only partially explained by overweight and metabolic syndrome. The researchers suggested that routine liver ultrasound imaging should be considered for young people with perinatally acquired HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Click10.com

Study finds majority of people tolerate statins

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The world’s largest study into Statins finds that intolerance to cholesterol-lowering medication is often overestimated and overdiagnosed. Endocrinologist Dr. Paul Jellinger with the Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Care said the study found that less than ten percent of people taking statin medications suffer any side effects. The most commonly reported are cramps and muscle aching.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Effects of type 2 diabetes are major risk to development of Alzheimer's disease

Researchers have identified amyloid beta (Aβ) detected in blood to originate from peripheral tissues, and that the peptide acts on pancreaticβ-cells to suppress insulin secretion, thereby regulating blood glucose levels. The study, which urges us to be careful when using blood Aβ levels as a diagnostic marker for Alzheimer's disease (AD), was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
UPI News

Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids

Children who binge eat may be hardwired to do so: New research reveals they have abnormalities in regions of the brain associated with reward and inhibition. People with binge eating disorder have frequent episodes of eating large amounts of food and struggle to control the behavior. Those with the disorder are at increased risk for obesity, metabolic syndrome, heart problems and suicidal thoughts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy