Oxford, AL

We've Only Just Begun: The Carpenters Remembered at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

Calhoun Journal

March 30, 2022

Local Events

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 pm come join the live event We’ve Only Just Begun: The Carpenters Remembered at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. This outstanding tribute is considered the definitive celebration of the Carpenters’ legacy in words and music. The show had its beginnings in Toronto in 2009 and has been touring the U.S. since Valentine’s weekend of 2013. The show has played 30 States and counting, connecting to Carpenters’ fans of all ages in Performing Arts Centers and Casino showrooms across the country. We also tour with a Holiday version of the show, Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas. 2019 marked 50 years since Karen and Richard’s first album and we were thrilled to perform at the international celebration of this anniversary in southern California in April of 2019.

Tickets www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/weve-only-just-begun

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

