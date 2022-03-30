ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha Scattered Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers This Evening Scattered moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers continue to move across the area this evening. While these snow showers will be short lived, sudden reductions in visibility down to 1 mile and wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. Light, slushy snow accumulations are also possible on roads as temperatures continue to drop. Those traveling should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake Station, South Haven, Porter, Winfield, New Chicago, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 9 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 15 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving this morning, be sure to use your use your low-beam headlights and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles. Allow extra time to reach your destination and drive at a speed that will allow you to safely stop if you unexpectedly encounter an object or animal on the road. Target Area: Brown; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile at times due to dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures may also result in the deposition of frost on untreated pavement, resulting in icy conditions.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Marathon, Menominee, Portage, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 16:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door; Marathon; Menominee; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Wood MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IMPACTING PARTS OF CENTRAL AND FAR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON As of 445 pm, a narrow band of moderate to heavy snow extended from Marshfield to Shawano to Oconto to Egg Harbor, and was sagging slowly south. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch an hour and visibilities of 1/4 to 1/2 mile will be possible within this snow band. A quick 1 to 2 inches of additional snow can be expected, with localized 3 inch amounts possible. Evening commuters should anticipate hazardous travel conditions with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The snow band is expected to gradually weaken as it shifts toward the southern bay and northern Fox Valley.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Monongalia, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Monongalia; Wetzel AN AREA OF SNOW SHOWERS WITH LOW VISIBILITY WILL AFFECT CENTRAL MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN MONONGALIA...WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 1012 AM EDT, an area of snow showers was located along a line extending from near Fredericktown-Millsboro to 6 miles southeast of Woodsfield. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Brief wind gusts to 30 MPH are possible in these snow showers, and visibility may briefly drop to under one mile. A coating of snow will be possible, but this snow should quickly melt once the heavier snow ends. Locations impacted include Uniontown, New Martinsville, Waynesburg, Woodsfield, California, Masontown, Paden City, Brownsville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, and Pine Grove. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 2 and 24. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and low visibility. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Greene; Washington AN AREA OF SNOW SHOWERS WITH LOW VISIBILITY WILL AFFECT CENTRAL MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN MONONGALIA...WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 1012 AM EDT, an area of snow showers was located along a line extending from near Fredericktown-Millsboro to 6 miles southeast of Woodsfield. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Brief wind gusts to 30 MPH are possible in these snow showers, and visibility may briefly drop to under one mile. A coating of snow will be possible, but this snow should quickly melt once the heavier snow ends. Locations impacted include Uniontown, New Martinsville, Waynesburg, Woodsfield, California, Masontown, Paden City, Brownsville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, and Pine Grove. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 2 and 24. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and low visibility. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Mahoning by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wyandot Brief Intense Snow Showers Expected Through Early Afternoon Snow showers have developed across portions of northern Ohio this morning. These snow showers have brought brief periods of moderate to heavy snow, which has allowed for rapidly changing visibility across the region. These visibility changes could pose hazardous travel conditions, especially along higher speed interstates and US highways. While snow may be heavy at times, pavement temperatures are warm enough to melt off most of the snow, but a coating of slushy snow is possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Chesterton, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lynwood, South Haven and Whiting. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Osceola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Osceola. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1005 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to persistent thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake Marian, Kenansville, Lake Kissimmee, Forever Florida and Deer Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.5 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 20.5 Fri 8 am CDT 21.2 21.5 21.1
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Embarras River at Lawrenceville affecting Lawrence County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Embarras River at Lawrenceville. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Kelly`s Lake Lane, 1160N, is inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 29.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 31.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Embarras River Lawrenceville 30.0 29.9 Fri 9 am CDT 31.4 31.9 31.7
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Holmes, Morrow, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Holmes; Morrow; Richland; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Richland County in north central Ohio Ashland County in north central Ohio Northeastern Morrow County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio Southwestern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio Northern Holmes County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1112 AM EDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Wooster to near Mansfield to near Galion, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This snow squall will impact portions of Interstate 71 and US Highway 30. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Mount Gilead, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Lexington, Crestline, Loudonville, Bellville, Shreve, Hayesville, Holmesville, Nashville, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville and Fredericksburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

