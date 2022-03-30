ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craighead County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Poinsett by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas. For your protection move to...

alerts.weather.gov

