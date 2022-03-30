Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 163.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 164.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 161.9 feet by Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO