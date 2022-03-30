ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Visiting the Smokies? What to know about the wildfire near Pigeon Forge

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxPGq_0euTsoe600

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. ( WATE ) – A wildfire near Pigeon Forge has burned at least 100 structures and forced the evacuation of hundreds of Wears Valley rental cabins and homes. As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned more than 3,700 acres with 5 percent contained , according to a Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.

UPDATE: 2 firefighters injured, 5 fire trucks damaged amid Sevier County wildfire

Progress in containing the fire is expected to increase Thursday, according to the Division of Forestry.

Shagbark Property Owners Association shared the locations of damage in their community in a post on social media. No damage was reported on Clear Fork, Sunset, Hatcher Top, Woodside, Overholt Trail, Pine Crest, Meadow View, Balsam Slopes, Clearview, Walnut Flats Road and Wild Cat Ridge.

“The worst damage is on Headrick Lead, Emerald Springs Loop, Sugar Maple Loop, Grey Fox Run, Stepping Stone Drive, Ridgeland Circle, Willow Lane, and Pleasant View, with about 50 homes being lost in these areas.”

The post said that downed power lines have kept the association members from accessing the entire neighborhood, including Shagbark Hickory Ridge and High Top Loop.

Sevier County Emergency Management told all residents and visitors in Wears Valley and Walden’s Creek to evacuate Wednesday evening. That is an expansion to the original evacuation order issued by Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department for a 1-mile radius around Shagbark and The Preserve Resort.

The expansion comes as high winds quickly pushed the wildfire across the mountains in Sevier County after it ignited near Hatcher Mountain just before noon.

Little Valley Mountain Resort and Black Bear Resort, off of Lost Branch Road, were added to the mandatory evacuation order Wednesday.

Mountain Tough: How to help those impacted by Wears Valley Wildfire

Rain arrived around 2 a.m. as firefighters struggled to contain the fire in the midst of wind that reached gusts of 80 mph. Crews worked to keep the fire from topping a ridge, where it would be exposed to the high winds entering the area ahead of the expected severe weather. More rain is expected .

At least 100 structures and five fire vehicles have been destroyed or damaged.

Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jon Lanier said the fire burned 20 acres the first hour it was active.

First responders are temporarily preventing vehicles from traveling through the cascades portion of Wears Valley Road. Access from Townsend was closed overnight but has since reopened.

A shelter has been opened at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for residents and visitors in need of a place to stay while firefighters work to get the blaze under control.

Students at an elementary school in the valley were evacuated to a school in Pigeon Forge. School in the county was canceled Thursday and Friday.

Sevier County Emergency Management said the official name for the fire is “Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane fire.” Insurance companies often need this official language when claims are filed.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

