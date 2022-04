↑ This scene sees Leda (Olivia Colman) and Will (Paul Mescal) at dinner. After a few glasses of wine, the pair begin a flirtatious conversation. “There’s a sexuality that’s palpable and real,” explains Gyllenhaal. “There’s the possibility of sex, but it’s also impossible.” It follows one of the few scenes of exposition, in which Will explains to Leda who else is staying with Nina’s (Dakota Johnson) family on their holiday. “They’re talking, they’re chatting, they’re laughing and he sort of teases her, but then it goes a gear higher.” ↑ Gyllenhaal notes these lines were cut from the final scene.More from...

