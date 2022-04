They definitely don’t make them like this anymore!. We’re not sure what was in the water at the ad agency Ford hired to create this commercial for the 1960 Falcon wagon. This is truly the kind of thing nightmares are made of, but we’re sure all the executives who signed off on this thought it would be clever. Maybe the Alice in Wonderland theme sounded good on paper, but the end result of a man in a rabbit suit was just plain creepy.

