ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Printing optical chips as a layer cake

By Eindhoven University of Technology
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFaster, more energy-efficient ICT, or sensors to detect anything between beginning fruit rot and microscopic cracks in glass fibers: photonic technology holds great promises for the future. To deliver on those promises, a European consortium led by TU/e researchers takes the next step. The INSPIRE project uses a novel printing method...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

A versatile hydrogel network-repairing strategy

Hydrogen bond engineering can convey stretchability, toughness and self-healing properties to materials, although enhancement effects of conventional hydrogen bonds is limiting due to their weak interaction strength. For instance, organisms can withstand extreme conditions due to strong hydrogen bond-based interactions induced by trehalose. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Zilong Han and a team of scientists in smart devices and engineering mechanics at the Zhejiang University in China, described a trehalose network repairing method. They achieved this based on covalent-like hydrogen bonding interactions to improve mechanical properties of hydrogels, to simultaneously allow them to tolerate extreme conditions while maintaining synthetic simplicity useful for a variety of applications. The trehalose-modified hydrogels offered multiple mechanical properties, including strength, stretchability and fracture toughness under a range of temperatures. After dehydration, the team noted the maintenance of hyperelasticity and retained the functionality of modified materials compared to unmodified materials. The method is a versatile process to synthesize well tolerant and highly stretchable tough hydrogels for broad applications.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Lustrous-colored 3D printing using liquid crystals

What do cosmetics, car finishes, passports, bank notes, tropical insects, and oysters have in common? The color is formed through a specific microscopic organization of the matter making up the material, often called "iridescent" or "holographic," both referring to the flashy, rainbow-like colored appearance. Chemical engineer Jeroen Sol explored how liquid crystals could be used as a versatile ink material to generate such lustrous colored coatings.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

DNA computer using glass beads increases parallel processing power

A trio of researchers at Emory University has found a way to speed up parallel processing in a DNA computer. In their paper published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, Selma Piranej, Alisina Bazrafshan and Khalid Salaita describe how they applied DNA as a coating on glass beads and used the results as a type of DNA computer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
thefastmode.com

Infinera Powers Zayo's World’s Longest 800G Optical Wave

Zayo Group and Infinera, a global supplier of innovative networking solutions, announced the successful completion of the world’s longest known terrestrial 800G optical wavelength in a commercial network — 1,044.51 km. The Zayo-owned fiber route stretches from Springville, Utah to Reno, Nevada and is lit and powered by...
RENO, NV
Phys.org

Tools reveal patterns of Neandertal extinction in the Iberian Peninsula

Neandertal populations in the Iberian Peninsula were experiencing local extinction and replacement even before Homo sapiens arrived, according to a study published March 30, 2022 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Joseba Rios-Garaizar of the Archaeological Museum of Bilbao, Spain and colleagues. Neandertals disappeared around 40,000 years ago, but...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Communication#Hybrid Technology#Optical Switch#Optical Fibers#Layer Cake#European#Tu E#Photonic Integration
Phys.org

Printing circuits on rare nanomagnets puts a new spin on computing

New research artificially creating a rare form of matter known as spin glass could spark a new paradigm in artificial intelligence by allowing algorithms to be directly printed as physical hardware. The unusual properties of spin glass enable a form of AI that can recognize objects from partial images much like the brain does and show promise for low-power computing, among other intriguing capabilities.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Transforming The Supply Chain With Data Analytics And Intelligence

Founder and CEO of Vibronyx Inc., powering more resilient supply chains with digital transformation technology and services. Data may not be considered a revolutionary concept, but today, it is considered a fundamental component of digital transformation. Data is the key to achieving breakthroughs in supply chain management that the industry once considered impossible. Now, with the advent of the metaverse, the lines between the digital and physical worlds continue to blur. To compose a supply chain agile enough and prepared for such a future world, organizations must invest in effective data analytics to mine data for valuable, proactive insights and accelerate intelligent decision-making.
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

Seatrec’s self-replenishing batteries could make ocean research cheaper

The vast majority of the ocean’s seabed floor has never been reliably mapped by humans. Several initiatives exist to change this, including the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project, a global partnership that aims to map the entirety of the sea floor by 2030. To achieve this feat, the initiative has signed up companies making cutting-edge tech that ranges from autonomous underwater vehicles to satellite-based ocean mappers. And last week, the initiative signed a new partner: Seatrec. The company will send Seabed 2030 the ocean floor data it collects via echo sounder-equipped floats that run on its battery technology—a system that generates renewable energy from differences in the ocean’s temperature.
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
dailyhodl.com

Importance of Blockchain Layer 2 With Layer 1

Blockchain layer 1 is the traditional Ethereum blockchain that has been around since 2015. It was first used as a crowdfunding tool via ICOs, which helped its development by raising Ether to fund the projects. It functions on the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, which uses miners to validate transactions and produce new blocks for the chain, with rewards coming in the form of Ether.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A plasmon modulator by directly controlling the couple of photon and electron

The manipulation of surface plasmon polaritons plays a pivotal role in plasmonic science and technology, however, the modulation efficiency of the traditional method suffers from the weak light-matter interaction. Herein, we propose a new method to overcome this obstacle by directly controlling the couple of photon and electron. In this paper, a hybrid graphene-dielectric- interdigital electrode structure is numerically and experimentally investigated. The plasmon is excited due to the confined carrier which is regulated by the potential wells. The frequency of plasmon can be tuned over a range of"‰~"‰33Â cmâˆ’1, and the obtained maximum extinction ratio is 8% via changing the confined area and the density of carrier. These findings may open up a new path to design the high efficiency all-optical modulator because the electrons can also be driven optically.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Secret Revealed by New Technology: Respiration in Tetrahymena Is Different Than in Other Organisms

Tetrahymena, a tiny single celled-organism, turns out to be hiding a surprising secret: it’s doing respiration – using oxygen to generate cellular energy – differently from other organisms such as plants, animals, or yeasts. The discovery, published today (March 31, 2022) in the journal Science, highlights the power of new techniques in structural biology and reveals gaps in our knowledge of a major branch of the tree of life.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

The Best Tape Measures for Precise Measurements

Click here to read the full article. Make accurate measurements. A staple for any home, office, or classroom, a tape measure is a must-have for those of all professions and hobbies. When choosing yours, keep in mind the length of tape you need as well as size and weight, especially if you plan to travel frequently with your tool. You should also take note of design details like a strong blade lock, a durable case, and a reliable belt clip. Whether you’re a crafter or a pro woodworker, there are plenty of options on the market, from the digital to...
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

'Bubble-through' nuclear engine might be a future NASA workhorse

A cutting-edge nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) rocket engine using what's called centrifugal liquid fuel bubble-through could one day be a ticket for NASA to go directly into deep space. Under an NTP research contract for the Space Nuclear Propulsion Project Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), The University...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

How is haze formed? Soot as a surprising source of haze-building hydroxyl radicals

Haze is formed when a cocktail of various gaseous pollutants is oxidized and forms particulate matter diffusing sunlight. This process is mainly mediated by hydroxyl radicals (OH), and researchers have now discovered a new route to their formation. This newly discovered radical-building mechanism could also offer new perspectives for air purification and the energy industry, as the study published in Angewandte Chemie shows.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy