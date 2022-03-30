ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogen storage reactions bear a complex dance toward faster uptake

By Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists have simulated the hydrogen storage reactions in a promising material and discovered why hydrogen uptake slows as the material absorbs hydrogen, providing insight that could be used for improvements. Improving hydrogen storage in solid-state materials depends on a better understanding of multistep chemical...

Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Scorpions' venomous threat to mammals is a relatively new evolutionary step

Despite their reputation as living fossils, scorpions have remained evolutionarily nimble—especially in developing venom to fend off the rise of mammal predators. A new genetic analysis of scorpions' toxin-making reveals recent evolutionary steps and may actually be a boon for researchers studying scorpion venom's benefits to human health. An...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Snake-like fossil lacking forelimbs but with hind limbs may represent transitional evolution

A trio of researchers with the National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution, the University of Calgary and Carleton University, respectively, has found a snake-like fossil that may represent a creature in transition from four legs to none. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, Arjan Mann, Jason Pardo and Hillary Maddin describe the fossil they found and why they believe it helps to explain how animals such as snakes lost their limbs.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists solve the mystery of the Sun’s puzzling heat

Scientists have developed a new, unified theory of why the Sun is hot – or more specifically, why its upper atmosphere is so hot when it’s furthest from our star’s core.The new theory could help scientists better understand solar wind, the charged particles streaming from the sun’s upper atmosphere, which can interfere with satellites and transfer energy into Earth’s magnetic field.In a new paper published Thursday in the journal Nature Astronomy, scientists at the University of Otago propose a new process to explain why a solar astronomy puzzle: Why is the Sun’s upper atmosphere so much hotter than its surface?As...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Weird quantum boomerang predicted 60 years ago spotted for the first time

For the first time, physicists have confirmed a weird quantum phenomenon in which tiny particles, when nudged out of place, will snap right back to where they came from. The strange behavior, called the quantum boomerang effect, had been predicted for more than 60 years. Now, a new experiment published Feb. 23 in the journal Physical Review X shows that the effect is real: When particles in disordered systems are kicked out of their locations, they will fly away briefly. But, most of the time, instead of landing somewhere else, they will zip right back to their starting positions.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

How giant viruses mature: New evidence from the medusavirus provides insight

Giant viruses represent a unique group of viruses that are similar in size to small bacteria. Medusavirus—a special type of giant virus—was first isolated from a hot spring in Japan. Genetic studies showed that medusavirus was more closely related to eukaryotic cells than to other giant viruses, suggesting that it may hold the key to understanding eukaryotic evolution. Although the details of medusavirus morphology and maturation in infected cells have so far remained elusive, the researchers behind its initial discovery now have some answers.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Bubble-through' nuclear engine might be a future NASA workhorse

A cutting-edge nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) rocket engine using what's called centrifugal liquid fuel bubble-through could one day be a ticket for NASA to go directly into deep space. Under an NTP research contract for the Space Nuclear Propulsion Project Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), The University...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Tools reveal patterns of Neandertal extinction in the Iberian Peninsula

Neandertal populations in the Iberian Peninsula were experiencing local extinction and replacement even before Homo sapiens arrived, according to a study published March 30, 2022 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Joseba Rios-Garaizar of the Archaeological Museum of Bilbao, Spain and colleagues. Neandertals disappeared around 40,000 years ago, but...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Active control of micrometer plasmon propagation in suspended graphene

Due to the two-dimensional character of graphene, theÂ plasmons sustained by this materialÂ have been invariably studied in supported samples so far. The substrate provides stability for graphene but often causes undesired interactions (such as dielectric losses, phonon hybridization, and impurity scattering) that compromise the quality and limit the intrinsic flexibility of graphene plasmons. Here, we demonstrate the visualization of plasmons in suspended graphene at room temperature, exhibiting high-quality factor Q~33 and long propagation length"‰>"‰3"‰Î¼m. We introduce the graphene suspension height as an effective plasmonic tuning knob that enables in situ change of the dielectric environment and substantially modulates the plasmon wavelength, propagation length, and group velocity. Such active control of micrometer plasmon propagation facilitates near-unity-order modulation of nanoscale energy flow that serves as a plasmonic switch with an on-off ratio above 14. The suspended graphene plasmons possess long propagation length, high tunability, and controllable energy transmission simultaneously, opening up broad horizons for application inÂ nano-photonic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Research group proves quantum complexity grows linearly for an exponentially long time

Physicists know about the huge chasm between quantum physics and the theory of gravity. However, in recent decades, theoretical physics has provided some plausible conjecture to bridge this gap and to describe the behavior of complex quantum many-body systems, for example black holes and wormholes in the universe. Now, a theory group at Freie Universität Berlin and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB), together with Harvard University, U.S., has proven a mathematical conjecture about the behavior of complexity in such systems, increasing the viability of this bridge. The work is published in Nature Physics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: A Cu(II)"“ATP complex efficiently catalyses enantioselective Diels"“Alder reactions

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18554-x, published online 22 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained several errors with regards to the absolute configurations of 2'-OH and 3'-OH at ATP in the theoretical models. The errors can be found in Fig. 4a and Fig. 4b. The correct version of Fig. 4a and 4b is:
CHEMISTRY
dailygalaxy.com

“Ping Pong-Sized Monsters” -Primordial Black Holes Could Be of Any Size and Anywhere in the Milky Way (Weekend Feature)

Recent studies show that wandering, nomadic black holes smaller than 10 billion solar masses greatly outnumber the central supermassive black holes in the universe at large, which would make for interesting, if not danger-fraught, future starship explorations of our Milky Way!. Typically, a supermassive black hole (SMBH) exists at the...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How is haze formed? Soot as a surprising source of haze-building hydroxyl radicals

Haze is formed when a cocktail of various gaseous pollutants is oxidized and forms particulate matter diffusing sunlight. This process is mainly mediated by hydroxyl radicals (OH), and researchers have now discovered a new route to their formation. This newly discovered radical-building mechanism could also offer new perspectives for air purification and the energy industry, as the study published in Angewandte Chemie shows.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

A hidden quantum feature of protons is showing strange behavior. Like a black hole?

Protons, quantum entanglement, and a black hole walk into a bar. This joke might actually go somewhere thanks to the recent discovery that fragments of a proton's interior exhibit maximum quantum entanglement — a find that, bizarrely, could point to another, much larger thermodynamic object: black holes, according to a recent study published in the European Physical Journal C.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Behavior of Hybrid Matter–Antimatter Atoms in Superfluid Helium Surprises Physicists at CERN

The result may open doors to several lines of research in particle physics and beyond. A hybrid matter–antimatter helium atom containing an antiproton, the proton’s antimatter equivalent, in place of an electron has an unexpected response to laser light when immersed in superfluid helium, reports the ASACUSA collaboration at CERN. The result, described in a paper published on March 16, 2022, in the journal Nature, may open doors to several lines of research.
ASTRONOMY

