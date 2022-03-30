ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco police: Suspect wanted in catalytic converter theft

By Joel Leal
 1 day ago
Waco police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft.

Video surveillance appears to show the suspect taking a catalytic converter from a van parked in a handicapped spot.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-3674.

Refer to case #22-4776.

