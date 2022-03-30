ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

More details on women accused of shooting at deputies

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWskP_0euTozgL00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming out about Lizeth Iguado and Felicia Gonzales. They are the two women accused of shooting at deputies Tuesday and causing a lockdown in the South Valley .

Story continues below

Deputies say they got a 911 call from a man saying he had nearly been carjacked. The man says he met one of the women at Route 66 Casino and gave her a ride to Coors and Pajarito. That’s when the second woman approached the vehicle and pulled a gun on the man, demanding that he get out. The man says the women got startled and jumped into a Jeep and fled. Deputies say when they started pursuing, one of the women fired shots at them. The women ditched the Jeep and ran to a house at Isleta and Luchetti where they broke into a camper in the backyard while no one was home. Deputies were able to get the women out and into custody.

Both have a history of drugs and theft, one is accused of a past shooting. Both women will face a court hearing Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Elaine Baca
1d ago

Iguado was out on parole for a shooting felony!! Yeah, these liberal judges turned her loose on us AGAIN do she can shoot at us this time. Thank you, Mayor Keller, for turning Alb into a sanctuary city and for continuing to invite bus loads of homeless from other states into Alb. You continue to put your liberal political ambitions above our safety.

Reply
9
Check out more stories from
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13

17K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing 4-year-old agrees to plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 4-year-old James Dunklee has agreed to a plea deal according to the attorneys in the case. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in 2019. Marquez was babysitting Dunklee and told police he tripped and fell knee-first on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of breaking into Calibers, stealing 6 guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say fingerprints were left at the scene helped them identify a man accused of stealing guns from an Albuquerque business. Albuquerque Police say in February, surveillance video showed two men breaking into the Calibers on Cutler and stealing six guns, costing more than $6,000. The complaint says they simply removed a window […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police look for two accused of stealing thousands in jewelry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching from two suspects accused of stealing from an Albuquerque department store last month. Police say on February 25, two people walked into a department store at 10000 Coors Blvd and smashed the glass door. They then headed to the jewelry section, smashed the glass casing, and got away with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Isleta Village Proper, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRDO News Channel 13

‘She took him down with her,’ Colorado Springs woman charged with giving son lethal dose of fentanyl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Maria Davis-Conchie was back in an El Paso County room Thursday, accused of delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old. KRDO has learned that Davis-Conchie's alleged victim is her biological son. Davis-Conchie, who is still in custody on a $100,000 bond, appeared before a judge, handcuffed and The post ‘She took him down with her,’ Colorado Springs woman charged with giving son lethal dose of fentanyl appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

2 NM women facing auto theft, armed robbery charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested two women on Thursday in a Target parking lot driving a stolen vehicle. Police arrested 29-year-old Tasmine Moser of Socorro and Shyler Bailey, also 29, of Magdalena after a search of the license plate on the black Nissan truck they were driving came back as stolen. According to a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Mexico News Podcast#Fbi#Coors#Jeep#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe Ne
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

Sister of murder suspect pleads guilty to federal crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother Jackie Vigil has pleaded guilty to crimes of her own. Investigators say Elizabeth Talamantes’ brother, Luis Talamantes-Romers, shot and killed Vigil while driving his sister’s Jeep. While investigation the murder, they found both were in the country illegally. Investigators also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police search for missing woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for a missing woman. Jailene Delgado-Sarceno, 24, was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 21, but was last seen on March 10. Delgado-Sarceno is known to frequent Downtown Santa Fe. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspicious boxes removed from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Park rangers and local law enforcement have successfully removed what was thought to be explosive material from Carlsbad Caverns. Officials removed six boxes labeled “blasting caps” from Ogle Cave. Teams had to hike more than 1 mile in the backcountry, repel down 180 ft. into the mouth of the cave during a snowstorm, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD search for men potentially linked to number of burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the men who broke into and burglarized a convenience store. This happened on Dec. 22 at the Speedway on San Mateo near I-25. The men stole more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes. Investigators believe these men may be linked to similar burglaries throughout the city. If you have any […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy