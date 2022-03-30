More details on women accused of shooting at deputies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming out about Lizeth Iguado and Felicia Gonzales. They are the two women accused of shooting at deputies Tuesday and causing a lockdown in the South Valley .
Deputies say they got a 911 call from a man saying he had nearly been carjacked. The man says he met one of the women at Route 66 Casino and gave her a ride to Coors and Pajarito. That’s when the second woman approached the vehicle and pulled a gun on the man, demanding that he get out. The man says the women got startled and jumped into a Jeep and fled. Deputies say when they started pursuing, one of the women fired shots at them. The women ditched the Jeep and ran to a house at Isleta and Luchetti where they broke into a camper in the backyard while no one was home. Deputies were able to get the women out and into custody.
Both have a history of drugs and theft, one is accused of a past shooting. Both women will face a court hearing Wednesday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
