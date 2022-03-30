ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia grocery store robbery caught on camera

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Security camera video shows two people robbing a grocery store in Olympia at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at Buddies Grocery on Martin Way and Carpenter Street Southeast on March 15.

Surveillance video shows two people dressed in black and wearing masks enter the store with guns drawn. One suspect runs behind the counter to rob an employee while the other robs a customer who is standing in line.

Both suspects then run out of the store.

It all happened in less than 30 seconds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

KIRO 7 Seattle

Man who murdered his family in Snoqualmie killed in prison

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Department of Corrections officials say a man who had formerly been on death row for murdering his family members in 1999 was killed at the Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday. Dayva Cross, who had been sentenced to death in King County, was pronounced...
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima woman dies, three more injured in fatal car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman died and three more people were injured after a fatal three-car crash Sunday afternoon in Yakima. Just after noon, Yakima Police and firefighters responded to the crash at 48th and Washington Ave. Officers said the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo was attempting...
YAKIMA, WA
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
