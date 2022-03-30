Olympia grocery store robbery caught on camera

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Security camera video shows two people robbing a grocery store in Olympia at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at Buddies Grocery on Martin Way and Carpenter Street Southeast on March 15.

Surveillance video shows two people dressed in black and wearing masks enter the store with guns drawn. One suspect runs behind the counter to rob an employee while the other robs a customer who is standing in line.

Both suspects then run out of the store.

It all happened in less than 30 seconds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

©2022 Cox Media Group