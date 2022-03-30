Police investigate shooting near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a woman who was shot in the head with a pellet or BB gun Wednesday afternoon is in good condition after being rushed to the hospital. Officers are still looking for the person who shot her.

The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of North Topeka in central Wichita.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found a female that had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head,” Captain Santiago Hungria Jr. said. “Upon further investigation, we learned that the incident was … a pellet gun incident.”

Hungria said this shooting is not connected to a recent TikTok challenge involving shooting Orbeez , a brand of tiny, absorbent “water beads,” at people.

“No, no. This is definitely going to be a disturbance or argument between these two individuals,” he said. “They had a verbal altercation before the incident happened.”

Hungria said the victim knew the suspect. He said they have a name and are following up on it.





