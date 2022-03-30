ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate shooting near downtown Wichita

By Laura McMillan
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a woman who was shot in the head with a pellet or BB gun Wednesday afternoon is in good condition after being rushed to the hospital. Officers are still looking for the person who shot her.

The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of North Topeka in central Wichita.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found a female that had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head,” Captain Santiago Hungria Jr. said. “Upon further investigation, we learned that the incident was … a pellet gun incident.”

Hungria said this shooting is not connected to a recent TikTok challenge involving shooting Orbeez , a brand of tiny, absorbent “water beads,” at people.

“No, no. This is definitely going to be a disturbance or argument between these two individuals,” he said. “They had a verbal altercation before the incident happened.”

Hungria said the victim knew the suspect. He said they have a name and are following up on it.


1 injured, 1 arrested after northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Oliver in Wichita Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in a parking lot between a Kwik Shop and an apartment complex. The convenience store is just northeast of Wichita State University. Police say two men got into […]
WICHITA, KS
Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Photos: Friday morning crash on I-70 a ‘mess’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the Gage exit will cause delays Friday morning. The right lane was closed as crews cleaned up the crash site, however, the exit was open. Shawnee County Dispatch called the crash a mess because it is a package truck and […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested on suspicion of rape

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident March 8. Jacob Rodriguez is jailed on a bond of $50,000. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez forced himself upon a known acquaintance despite the victims repeated requests to stop. No other details were...
HUTCHINSON, KS
