Austin, MN

Austin school board to request new start time approval

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Austin Public School board will request approval of a revised start...

Ledger-Enquirer

2 new principals, transportation director approved by Muscogee school board. What to know

The Muscogee County School District board unanimously approved during its monthly meeting Monday night the appointment of two new principals and a new transportation director. Board members voted their support for these recommendations from superintendent David Lewis:. Meredith Adams, promoted from assistant principal of Dorothy Height Elementary School to principal...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
KFYR-TV

Bismarck School Board approves $12 million for Legacy High School expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though Legacy High School was finished just seven years ago, Bismarck Public Schools is undertaking a project to expand the school to accommodate for the growing community. The Bismarck School Board voted to approve the funds for the expansion Monday evening. “Legacy currently is the...
BISMARCK, ND
KATU.com

Oregon City School Board approves Narcan in schools

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Oregon City School Board approved naloxone in its schools, making sure the life-saving nasal spray can help someone if they are potentially overdosing on an opioid. With the approval, anyone within the schools can be trained to use naloxone, also known by the brand...
OREGON CITY, OR
WJLA

Alexandria school board agrees to request funding for additional year of SROs

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Wednesday, 7News reported how the much-debated school resource officer program could be sticking around for another year in Alexandria. Thursday night the school board for Alexandria City Public Schools agreed to request an additional year of funding for its school resource officer program. The school...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Repository

Lake Local school board approves administrative contracts

KEY ACTION: Approved several administrative contracts. DISCUSSION: The following administrative contracts will receive a 1.5% raise increase next year, and all administrators and staff will pay 18% of their insurance this year and next year:. Patrick Carroll, assistant superintendent, effective through July 31, 2025. Daniel Harold, principal LMHS, effective through...
EDUCATION
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa Board of Education approves charter school in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Iowa - After attempting to re-open a high school in Hamburg since late 2019, the Iowa State Board of Education unanimously approved the Hamburg School District's application for a charter high school Thursday. The meeting took place at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines and with the...
HAMBURG, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City School Board approves 'Riverhawks' mascot

(ABC 6 News) - The Mason City Community school district announced its new mascot will be the Riverhawks. This comes after the district voted to get rid of the Mowhawk mascot in November. Moving forward, at academic and athletic events, teams will not be introduced as the Mohawks. The Mason...
MASON CITY, IA
Voice News

Richmond school board approves bond paving project at high school

After being sworn in as a new trustee on the Richmond Community Schools Board of Education March 14, James Surowiec was able to add his voice to the unanimous vote in favor of approving contracts for a high school area paving project. Surowiec was appointed to fill the vacancy on...
RICHMOND, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Wake school board approves new voting districts, seeks to extend length of terms

The Wake County school board approved a plan Tuesday that could change how its members are elected and how long they’ll serve in those positions. The school board voted 8-1 to approve new redistricting maps that will be used to elect all nine board members, starting this November. But the new maps also come with a resolution asking the Wake County Board of Elections to approve the school board’s proposal to return to four-year, staggered terms instead of everyone remaining with two-year, non-staggered terms.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
KAAL-TV

Austin teacher recognized with national award

(ABC 6 News) - An Austin teacher was recognized with a national award during a conference for educators in Florida earlier this month. Ryan Stanley was one of the educators recognized with the award at the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association's 84th Annual Conference. According to the Austin Public...
AUSTIN, MN
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
KAAL-TV

How to appeal 2022 assessed property valuation and/or classification

(ABC 6 News) - Recently, a notice was mailed to Olmsted County property owners regarding the 2022 assessed value and/or classification of their property. The majority of central and southeast Minnesota, including Olmsted County, saw a residential value increase of 20% or more. If property owners do not agree with...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

MnDOT announces 2022 statewide projects

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will work on more than 230 projects throughout 2022. The planned 2022 construction projects include 184 road and bridge projects, plus 51 multimodal projects that will improve airports, water ports and transit infrastructure. For an overview of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Three finalists selected for Dover-Eyota superintendent position

(ABC 6 News) - EYOTA, Minn. - Three finalists have been selected for the Dover-Eyota superintendent position. Bradley Berzinski - Principal at Molalla High School, Molalla, Ore. Jeremy Frie - High School Principal at Minneota Public Schools, Minn. Jeffrey Snider - Elementary Principal at Hayfield Community Schools, Minn. The finalists...
EYOTA, MN

