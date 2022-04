That’s just one of the topics covered by a group of NJ restaurants, academics from various NJ universities and other experienced food professionals when they came together with the Food Think Tank to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their unique businesses and how they could work more effectively in the future. Drs. Charles Feldman and Ethne Swartz of the Food Systems and Management programs at Montclair State University recently founded the New Jersey Policy Think Tank for the food and restaurant industry.

