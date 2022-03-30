Gerald L. “Jerry” Snider

Our beloved husband, father, brother and "Pa-Paw", Jerry Hill, 86, resident of Dumas, passed away Friday afternoon March 25, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Hill will be at 10 AM Monday, March 28 at Dumas Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Shinall and Bro. Clay Stegall officiating. Burial will follow in Dumas Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Hill was born March 19, 1936 in Dumas, the son of the late Jasper and Ruth Fryar Hill. He was a 1954 graduate of Dumas High School, proudly served his country in the United States Army and was married May 19, 1961 to he devoted wife, Joan Crawford Hill, who survives. A dedicated member of Dumas Baptist Church, Mr. Hill, in earlier years, was a valued employee of Foot Caress for 19 years but his passion for farming, along with his twin brother, led to a career that spanned over 50 years. Blessed with a large family, Mr. Hill knew family is where life begins and love never ends. He cherished sharing every opportunity with his growing family and was a constant supporter of his grandchildren's activities. An avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, Mr. Hill enjoyed traveling, watching westerns on television and could often be seen driving his tractor around on the farm. His family felt deeply loved and that legacy of love will be passed in for generations. He touched many lives during his lifetime and he will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Sunday, March 27 and will continue from 8 AM to 10 AM Monday, March 28 at Dumas Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 60 years, loving memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Denae Lawson (Jerry) of Dumas and Jeanie Shinall (Ricky) of Ripley, four sons, Bob Garner of Ripley, Jerry Reuben Hill (Donna), Tim Hill (Glenda) and Marty Hill (Deana) all of Dumas, two sisters, Peggy Davis and Marjie Orman both of Dumas, his twin brother, Jimmy Hill of Dumas, fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hill family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

