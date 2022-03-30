ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Gerald L. “Jerry” Snider

By Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
WHIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald (Jerry) L. Snider, 65, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:28 A.M. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, Zanesville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 28, 1957, a son of the late George and Josephine (Hammond) Snider. He was a manager at Wal-Mart for...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

David A Kirkendall

David A. Kirkendall, 63, of Zanesville passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, peacefully at his home. Dave was born on July 7, 1958, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Joseph Kirkendall and Hazel Kovaleski Kirkendall. Dave was a 1976 graduate of West Muskingum High School and worked in production at Momentive Performance Materials (formerly General Electric Quartz) where he retired after 36 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, going to the casino with friends and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Barbara J Mitchell

Barbara J Mitchell, 82 of Zanesville passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Helen Percel Home. Barbara was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 24, 1939 to the late Ernest and Doris Pauline (McNeish) Hittle. She is survived by her daughters; Christine (Charlie) Sode and Leslie Mitchell; a sister...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Michael D. Norris

Michael D. Norris, age 70 of Zanesville, passed away 3:50PM, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville, following a lengthy illness. He was born Friday, April 27, 1951, in Zanesville, the son of David L. Norris and Patty Lou (Rose) Norris. He was married on Saturday, July 5, 1975, to Frances A. (Thomas) Norris, of the home.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Shirley Jean Cope

Shirley J. Thompson Cope, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at The Oaks at Northpointe. Shirley was the daughter of George W. Thompson and Roberta Paxton Thompson Gambill. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1960 and The Ohio State School of Cosmetology in 1961. She worked as a...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Evelyn M. DeMent

Evelyn Marie DeMent, 89 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2022 at the Oaks at Northpointe and under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Evelyn was born in Roseville on June 29, 1932. She is the daughter of the late Fred and Alta (Fluhart) Savage. She retired in 1994 from Interim Healthcare where she worked as a home health care provider. She is a member of the Roseville Church of the Nazarene and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #71 in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

John Leroy Newman

John Leroy Newman, 57, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. John was born October 23, 1964 to the late Edward and Ethel (Stubblefield) Newman. In addition to his parents, John is also preceded in death by brothers, James “Cuddie” Newman and Brian Voorhies; grandmother, Marguerite Miller; and his daughter’s mother, Sherri Morgan.
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hill, Jerry

Our beloved husband, father, brother and "Pa-Paw", Jerry Hill, 86, resident of Dumas, passed away Friday afternoon March 25, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Hill will be at 10 AM Monday, March 28 at Dumas Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Shinall and Bro. Clay Stegall officiating. Burial will follow in Dumas Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Hill was born March 19, 1936 in Dumas, the son of the late Jasper and Ruth Fryar Hill. He was a 1954 graduate of Dumas High School, proudly served his country in the United States Army and was married May 19, 1961 to he devoted wife, Joan Crawford Hill, who survives. A dedicated member of Dumas Baptist Church, Mr. Hill, in earlier years, was a valued employee of Foot Caress for 19 years but his passion for farming, along with his twin brother, led to a career that spanned over 50 years. Blessed with a large family, Mr. Hill knew family is where life begins and love never ends. He cherished sharing every opportunity with his growing family and was a constant supporter of his grandchildren's activities. An avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, Mr. Hill enjoyed traveling, watching westerns on television and could often be seen driving his tractor around on the farm. His family felt deeply loved and that legacy of love will be passed in for generations. He touched many lives during his lifetime and he will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Sunday, March 27 and will continue from 8 AM to 10 AM Monday, March 28 at Dumas Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 60 years, loving memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Denae Lawson (Jerry) of Dumas and Jeanie Shinall (Ricky) of Ripley, four sons, Bob Garner of Ripley, Jerry Reuben Hill (Donna), Tim Hill (Glenda) and Marty Hill (Deana) all of Dumas, two sisters, Peggy Davis and Marjie Orman both of Dumas, his twin brother, Jimmy Hill of Dumas, fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hill family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
DUMAS, MS
WHIZ

Frances Faye Gutherie

Frances Faye Anderson Guthrie, 82 of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House. Frances was born in Zanesville on June 4, 1939. She is the daughter of the late Leo and Elsie (Baughman) Anderson. She previously worked for Brockway Glass in Zanesville and her and her husband previously owned and operated Philo Pizza. She was a 4-H advisor for many years, she enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, cooking, and taking care of her hummingbirds, but most especially she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Kevin Dale Stephen

Kevin Dale Stephen age 59, of Caldwell, OH went to be with the Lord to his heavenly home Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born April 15, 1962 in Barnesville, OH a son of Shirley Christman Stephen of Caldwell and the late Dale Stephen. He was a 1980 graduate of...
CALDWELL, OH
fcfreepress

Gerald L “Yogi” Baer obituary 1938~2022

Gerald L “Yogi” Baer, 83, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Friday, March 25, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg. He was born on December 3, 1938 in Orrstown, a son of the late Wilbur and Catherine (Whisler) Baer. Yogi was a member of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WHIZ

Noah Jordan Harris

Noah Jordan Harris, 12, of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Noah was born August 13, 2009 in Columbus, Ohio. He is the son of Edward L. and Melissa M. (Evans) Harris, Sr. Noah was welcomed into Glory by his grandparents, Grandma Joyce Layton, Grandpa Raymond “Bud” and Grandma Alberta M. (Harvey) Harris, and Grandpa Samuel and Grandma Helen (Jones) Richardson; uncle, Jeff Harris; and cousins, Brad Olden and Jakaar.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

S. Zanesville FD Meat Raffle

Over $2,000 worth of meat is up for grabs this weekend at Prophet’s Park. The South Zanesville Fire Department is hosting a meat raffle there on Saturday. The doors open at 6pm and the first drawing is set for 7pm. Chief Russell Taylor from the South Zanesville Fire Department...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dora Evelyn Trout

Dora Evelyn Trout, 89 of Marion, Ohio and formerly of Circleville and Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Marion General Hospital. Evelyn was born in Zanesville, Ohio on November 26, 1932. She is the daughter of the late Howard and...
MARION, OH
WHIZ

Zane’s Trace Commemoration Looking for More Volunteers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- We are less than 3 months away from the Zane’s Trace Commemoration! The festival is making a return after 25 years, just in time to celebrate the 250th Founding of the City of Zanesville. After planning for nearly 2 years, Rick Buck, The President of the Board...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Gregory A. Hunter

Gregory A. Hunter, 58, of Newark, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born October 17, 1963 in Columbus, a son of the late Glen Hunter and Bonnie Cook Sewell. Greg was the owner and operator of Hunter’s Holiday Helpers and Natural Stone Creators & Builders. He loved nature and the outdoors, spending his time hunting and fishing. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved the Cleveland Browns and NASCAR, especially #4 Kevin Harvick.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Thornton ‘Beau’ Harris Jr, Z.A.A.P. Artist of the Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This month’s First Friday Artwalk hosted by Z.A.A.P. Gallery is tomorrow and this month’s feature artist is Thornton ‘Beau’ Harris Jr!. He let us know that his inspiration for his work was the ocean, mountains and all the beauties of life. Beau...
ZANESVILLE, OH

