EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Bynes seen enjoying her new-found freedom with fiancé Paul Michael as she is spotted out for the first time since her nine-year conservatorship was terminated

Amanda Bynes has been spotted for the first time enjoying a life of freedom for the first time in nearly a decade now that a judge has officially terminated her conservatorship.

The 35-year-old former actress appeared relaxed as she stepped out with her fiancé Paul Michael in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Bynes was released from her conservatorship last week after a California judge granted her petition for freedom after nine long years.

Heading out on a sunny spring day, Amanda looked casual in army print pants leggings and a white sleeveless cotton T-shirt with white high top sneakers.

Bynes had her hair up in a high bun with face framing fringe and a pair of dark sunglasses. She carried a vape-style pen with her and seemingly went into a coughing fit after using it.

Her fiancé trailed not fair behind in a plaid jacket with a mismatched pair of plaid shorts, high white socks and white slip-on loafers.

The couple has been gearing up for their new life together with plans to finally cohabitate for the first time in their relationship.

Bynes and Paul are finally able to take their romance to the next level now that a judge released the former All That star from a court conservatorship.

Following a mental breakdown, Amanda's parents were put in control of her life, controlling medical and financial decisions for her.

'The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist,' the judge wrote in his ruling.

He added that Bynes had demonstrated competency to manage her own affairs, including her mental health and other medical treatment.

The She's The Man star has dealt with significant mental health issues in recent years, and she was previously diagnosed with both bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

In 2012 Bynes was arrested in Los Angeles for DUI and the following year she was again arrested and faced charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of marijuana.

A year later she suffered a breakdown that led to her being placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

A year after her conservatorship began — with her parents assuming control of her affairs — Amanda raised concerns when she tweeted that her father had been 'verbally and physically' abusive to her during her childhood years.

She also accused him of being 'incestuous' toward her.

Her parents denied the allegations, and Amanda quickly changed her tune with an equally concerning tweet.

'My dad never did any of those things,' she tweeted. 'The microchip in my brain made me say those things but he's the one that ordered them to microchip me.'

In 2019, Bynes checked into a mental health facility following a relapse.

The former child star had planned a Hollywood comeback in 2018, and that decision contributed to her relapse, it was reported at the time.

The former young 'it girl' hasn't appeared in anything since she starred opposite Emma Stone in 2010's Easy A.

It seems, however, that things are looking up for the starlet. 'She's doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They're actively searching for furniture and she's excited about all of it,' Bynes' lawyer, David Esquibias, told People on Friday.

The former child and teen star has had the support of her parents through her effort to gain more personal freedom, agreeing that she's made 'significant progress' in managing her bipolar disorder, according to Esquibias.

'She's ecstatic to receive her parents' full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship,' he added.

Moments after her legal victory, and her plans to move in with her fiancé now a reality, Bynes took time out to 'thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time.'

In a statement to People, via Esquibias, the former star went on to thank her lawyer and parents 'for their support over the last nine years.'

Knowing the long road it took to get to this moment, the actress-turned-fashion student seems to have her priorities in order, as she moves forward with her life

'In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,' she said in a statement through her attorney, adding, 'I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.'

Just days before the ruling, Esquibias told TMZ his client had planned to move into a new and modern rental, described as being in a very private neighborhood close from the ocean.