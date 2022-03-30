ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What To Watch For: This year’s Final Four moves to TBS

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPYMj_0euTl5k300

AP – March Madness has taken a power turn as it turns to the Final Four. No more plucky underdogs, much as we enjoyed the run by Saint Peter’s. No more double-digit seeds looking for upsets.

This year’s Final Four is Duke and Carolina, Kansas and Villanova, four powerhouses looking to add another national championship to their formidable resumes.

Blue bloods in the Big Easy. It could be an all-time weekend of games and we’ve got a rundown of what to look for.

THE GAMES

Villanova vs. Kansas, 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday (TBS). The Jayhawks have the depth advantage, particularly with Moore’s injury. The Wildcats are uber-efficient, powerfully built, and never back down. Nothing will be easy about this big-time match-up.

Duke vs. North Carolina, 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday (TBS). The Tobacco Road rivals have met 257 times. This will be their first in the NCAA Tournament and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game against the Tar Heels. Not sure it gets any better than this.

TEAMS

Kansas. The lone No. 1 seed left in the bracket may be Bill Self’s best chance to add an elusive second national championship to the one he and the Jayhawks won in 2008.

Duke. You may have heard: Coach K in his final NCAA Tournament. A walk-off national title would be the perfect ending to a Hall of Fame career that includes the most wins in NCAA history.

STAR PLAYERS

Paolo Banchero, Duke. Offense, defense, clutch plays — the 6-foot-10 freshman can do it all. No wonder he’s projected as a possible top-3 pick in the NBA draft.

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas. The first-team All-American may be the best athlete in the Final Four — and that’s saying something in this bracket.

Armando Bacot, North Carolina. Will block your shot, then dunk in your face. Dominating at both ends.

Collin Gillespie, Villanova. Heady, steady, clutch and experienced. The perfect floor leader for one of the game’s most efficient teams.

KEY PLAYERS

Mark Williams, Duke. Scoring over the 7-1 sophomore in the lane is an accomplishment. Getting dunked on by him is almost inevitable.

Christian Braun, Kansas. The sharpshooter is perfect for Self’s high pick-and-roll offense. Surprisingly good finisher at the rim.

Caleb Love, North Carolina. The athletic freshman can score in bunches and loves big moments. He had 30 points, including two late 3-pointers in 37 seconds in the Tar Heels’ Sweet 16 win over the Bruins.

Caleb Daniels, Villanova. The New Orleans native is headed home and will need to be a difference-maker with Moore out. He has the tools.

ODDS

Odds to win the national title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook : Duke plus-160, Kansas plus-180, Villanova plus-450, North Carolina plus-500.

Final Four game odds: Kansas minus-4.5 vs. Villanova; Duke minus-4 vs. North Carolina.

Over/under: Kansas-Villanova 151 points, Duke-North Carolina 132.5.

NUMBERS

3 — Hall of Fame coaches in the Final Four: Krzyzewski, Self and Wright.

17 — Combined national championships. Each team has won at least three, a first for the Final Four.

21 — Final Fours for North Carolina, an NCAA record.

61 — Combined Final Four appearances for Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova.

83 — Villanova’s free-throw shooting percentage, on pace to break Harvard’s NCAA record of 82.2% set in 1994.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
CBS Sports

2022 March Madness TV schedule: How to watch the NCAA Tournament, Final Four, tipoff times, announcers, stream

The last fwo weeks have been filled with entertaining, rewarding and bracket-busting games. Now it's on to the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament . On Saturday in New Orleans, it will be No. 2 seed Villanova vs. No. 1 seed Kansas at 6:09 p.m. ET in the first semifinal followed by No. 2 seed Duke vs. No. 8 seed North Carolina at 8:49 p.m. with the winners meeting Monday, April 5 for the NCAA Tournament title. The games will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Eric Church cancels concert to attend UNC-Duke matchup

(WGHP) — Saturday night, people all across the state are going to be cheering for their favorite shade of blue as Duke and Carolina go head to head. Lots of basketball fans are looking forward to the matchup, especially with Coach K set to retire. This is going to be a matchup for the ages, […]
LOTTERY
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Final Prediction For Duke vs. UNC

We’re two days away from basketball Armageddon in the state of North Carolina: Duke and UNC facing off in the Final Four. The two arch rivals have never met in the NCAA Tournament before. Now, they’ll battle for the right to play in Monday night’s national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#March Madness#Tbs#Ap#The Final Four#Jayhawks#The Ncaa Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Final Four 2022: Steve Lavin, college basketball coaching great, breaks down big matchups

The 2022 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four features some of the most compelling storylines and matchups of any in recent history. The teams play at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans starting Saturday night with the games between Duke and North Carolina and Kansas and Villanova. The winners will meet for the national championship at the same venue Monday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy