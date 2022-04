The Smart Prosthetic Arm is a wearable design concept that integrates AI and smart technology into the construction of a prosthetic limb. The magic of prosthesis design lies in its ability to bring life experiences to those with arthritis and missing limbs. While prosthetic limbs have made strides in terms of product development since their conception, smart technology ushers in yet a new era of prosthesis design to reinvigorate its broad potential within the field of healthcare. Wearable sensors and mobile applications incorporated into prosthetic limbs allow those wearing prosthetic limbs to make more precise movements and monitor the status of their recovery process a bit more closely. 3D conceptual artist and digital sculptor, Xander Lihovski designed his own interpretation of AI-controlled prosthesis design called Smart Prosthetic Arm.

