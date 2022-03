Ahead of HBO's upcoming prequel/spin-off TV series House of the Dragon, A Song of Ice and Fire creator George R. R. Martin has announced an all-new book that kind of ties into the show with The Rise of The Dragon, described as "An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty." The upcoming series and book will focus on the controversial political family, offering over 180 all-new illustrations and is "steeped in the lore of Westeros." The Rise of The Dragon is scheduled to be published in October of this year. HBO previously confirmed that House of the Dragon will also debut this year but when is unclear.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO