Wind Advisory issued for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding; South Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Paulding, western Fayette, north central Meriwether, eastern Haralson, northeastern Carroll, western Douglas, eastern Coweta and southwestern Fulton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Abilene to Byers Crossroads to Madras to near Rocky Mount, and moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Newnan, Douglasville, Carrollton, Peachtree City, Villa Rica, Fairburn, Tyrone, Bremen, Palmetto, Temple, Senoia, Whitesburg, Sharpsburg, Turin, Haralson, Chattahoochee Hills, Starrs Mill, Bill Arp, Seaton Lake and Fairplay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
