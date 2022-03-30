ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IN

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Fulton, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Gallatin, Wabash, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 04:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Wabash; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways at the following locations in Indiana and Illinois Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in the following locations in Indiana and Illinois Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 03 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Mount Carmel. * WHEN...Until Sunday, April 03. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect residents of East Mt. Carmel, Indiana. Fifth Street that parallels river closes. Twin restaurant along the river also closes. Several local river roads flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday /9:45 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.9 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 2. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Chesterton, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lynwood, South Haven and Whiting. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Phelps, Pulaski, Texas, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phelps; Pulaski; Texas; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Pulaski, and Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Laclede, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rock Creek at Rock Creek Road, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, the Gasconade River at Highway E, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Baker Creek at Baker Creek Road, and the Woods Fork of the Gasconade River at Rippee Ford Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 10:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.1 Mon 9 am CDT 14.0 13.8 13.6
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Kosciusko; Miami; Wabash Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wabash, Grant, southwestern Huntington, eastern Fulton, southwestern Kosciusko, northeastern Cass and Miami Counties through 130 PM EDT At 105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mexico to near La Fontaine to near Alexandria. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Peru, La Fontaine and Mexico around 110 PM EDT. Marion and Wabash around 125 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Gas City, Upland, Jonesboro, Akron and Andrews. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 255 and 272. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garrett WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Winds have subsided and temperatures will continue to rise this morning.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

