Wind Advisory issued for Allen, De Kalb, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...southeastern and southwestern Michigan...and northwestern Ohio. Target Area: De Kalb; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Steuben, northeastern Noble, De Kalb, Lagrange, southeastern St. Joseph, Branch, southwestern Hillsdale and northwestern Williams Counties through 600 PM EDT At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lagrange to near Garrett. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sturgis and Waterloo around 545 PM EDT. Butler around 550 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bronson and Hamilton. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 325 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 116 and 156. Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO