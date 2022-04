FLINT, MI — A U.S. District Court judge will allow a key witness for the plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit stemming from the Flint water crisis to testify virtually after attorneys in the case said he had concerns regarding COVID-19. Judge Judith E. Levy on Wednesday, March 30, granted a motion seeking to allow Miguel del Toral, who is considered a key figure and whistleblower in the water crisis, to testify remotely due to his concerns over contracting COVID-19.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO