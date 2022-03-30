Human Trafficking 411 an Educational Event for Parents and Guardians in Oxford

Human Trafficking 411 an Educational Event for Parents and Guardians. This class contains sensitive subject matter. (Adults Only) It will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Oxford Public Library. Come learn the signs of, and what to be on the look out for, when it comes to human trafficking. Join in on the conversation as there is a discussion on what ways to protect the children and young adults of this area from predators. This is about online protection as well as thought the community.