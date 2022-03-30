NOLA-PS chooses new superintendent

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced its new superintendent, Bryan McGraw, in a news release Monday night. Over the past 26 years McGraw has served numerous roles in education. Those include a classroom teacher, intermediate school assistant principal (grades 6-8), acting elementary school principal, high school assistant principal and principal, and secondary education director.
NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools has announced it is lifting its universal masking recommendation for K-12 on Monday, March 21 based on federal, state and local guidance. Levels of community spread have remained low, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “I am excited for...
In a recent survey, improving student achievement and improving effectiveness of teaching are qualities community members want Noblesville Schools to focus on during its search for a new superintendent. The survey was conducted from late February to March 8. It was issued shortly after Noblesville Schools Supt. Beth Niedermeyer announced...
NEW ORLEANS — After months of sanitation and garbage issues leading up to and following Hurricane Ida, the city of New Orleans announced it is looking for another trash company. The city is asking for requests for proposals from companies who are able to collect trash and provide recycling...
