ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

Former Lawrence County deputy charged in death of dog

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyNjb_0euThrjA00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who recently resigned from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is facing charges of burglary and animal abuse after the death of a woman’s dog.

Zachary Cook is charged with:

  • Three counts of second-degree burglary, all felonies
  • Two counts of misdemeanor animal abuse
  • One count of felony animal abuse, 2nd offense

According to court documents, Springfield Police said a woman Cook was dating arrived at her apartment with Cook and found the woman’s dog dead on January 14, 2022.

Phelps County man sentenced to life in prison

Court documents stated surveillance cameras at the woman’s apartment captured video of Cook entering the apartment the previous day. (1/13/22) Sounds of the dog whining and crying could be heard in the video. Court records show the whining and crying stopped when the door was closed as Cook left the apartment.

An autopsy of the dog showed three of the dog’s ribs were fractured. There was also blood in the dog’s abdominal cavity and multiple lacerations to the liver.

The doctor said the dog likely died hours after being injured, and that the dog had been abused several times before.

Court documents accuse Cook of abusing the animal three times and of entering the woman’s apartment without her knowledge or consent.

The woman told police she gave Cook the code to her apartment so he could open the door when she was home, but she never told him he could come over when she was not present.

Investigators said Cook’s cell phone search history showed searches about animal abuse in Missouri and searches for whether shock could kill a dog.

2022 crime in Springfield

The woman said she wanted to pursue charges. According to court documents, Cook did not say anything to the police about what happened.

Court documents also stated a past girlfriend of Cook’s said Cook killed her dog while they were dating.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay confirmed Cook worked as a deputy for the county. DeLay said Cook was out of town when the Sheriff’s Office learned about the charges against Cook. When Cook returned to work, DeLay said Cook resigned from his position.

DeLay said the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office does not have further comment on the case, since another agency, Springfield Police, are investigating, and the charges are filed in Greene County.

Cook is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 12, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Frances Marie
1d ago

he should be prosecuted. thats horrible. poor furbaby. my prayers and thoughts to the owner a d the ex girlfriend as well for the loss of her furbaby.

Reply
2
If you enjoy reading articles from
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KOLR10 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Lawrence County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Cops killed, injured in ambush at MO hotel

A Missouri police officer was killed on Thursday in an apparent “ambush” at a hotel. A second officer was also injured in the incident. According to the Daily Journal Online, Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre around 12:24 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Spokesman Dallas Thompson said.
BONNE TERRE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Cruelty#Crime#Springfield Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County, S.C., deputy is off the job and facing criminal charges. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us Justin Rutland resigned Monday. He started working for the department in 2012 and was assigned to the special operations division. We’ve reached out to authorities...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy