Man sentenced to six weeks in prison for racially abusing England's Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was targeted with racial abuse during last summer's UEFA European Championship. IPA

England national team stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted with racist abuse online following last summer's loss to Italy on penalties in the final of the UEFA European Championship.

According to Sky Sports and Reuters (h/t ESPN), 19-year-old Justin Lee Price of Worcester has been sentenced to six weeks in prison for directing a racist slur at Rashford via Twitter. Price had admitted to "sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network" back on March 17 after he initially denied wrongdoing.

Rashford, Sancho and Saka were targeted with hate-filled messages after they missed from the penalty spot during the shootout defeat to Italy.

"Price targeted a footballer based on the color of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime," senior Crown prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service West Midlands Mark Johnson said for a prepared statement. "Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

CPS sports lead prosecutor Douglas Mackay added that hate crimes linked with footballers and matches have risen "compared to pre-pandemic levels."

"There is no place for hate in football and hate crimes such as this have significant impact on victims," Mackay said.