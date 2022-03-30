ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Wilson’s Ex-Wife Wants a Bigger Cut of His $50M Universal Music Publishing Deal

By Bill Donahue
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeach Boys legend Brian Wilson sold publishing rights to Universal Music Publishing Group in December for more than $50 million, according to documents disclosed in a lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, who now claims she’s owed millions from the deal. Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford sued the Beach Boys singer last...

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
Radar Online.com

Ray J Moves Divorce Forward Days After Princess Love Speaks About Reconciliation

Ray J served his estranged wife Princess Love with new docs in their divorce despite her appearing to want to work things out. According to court records obtained by Radar, the 41-year-old reality star has turned over his preliminary declaration of disclosure to Princess. Article continues below advertisement. The declaration...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Billboard

Music Catalog Sales Grew 180% Last Year — But Were Likely Up More

Investors spent $5.3 billion on publishing catalogs, recorded music catalogs and producer royalties in 2021, up 180% from 2020, according to a new report by MIDiA Research. That estimate is based on MIDiA’s tracking of publicly announced catalog acquisitions. Of the 131 deals tracked by MIDiA Research, 76% include publishing rights and 49% feature master royalty rights. Name, image and likeness rights were part of 4% of the deals tracked by MIDiA.
Billboard

UMPG Wants More of Its Songwriters Working in Podcasts

Universal Music Publishing Group has announced a new partnership with narrative-focused podcast creator Audio Up, opening up new opportunities for their songwriters to write original music for the company’s programs. According to the announcement, UMPG writers can be “signed” by Audio Up to make these themes and scores.
Billboard

Billboard Explains: What a GRAMMY Means to an Artist

It’s called Music’s Biggest Night. Each year, the GRAMMYs award the best in music as deemed by The Recording Academy. Winning artists walk away with a golden statuette of a gramophone and often a lot more. So, does a GRAMMY win translate into a big payday for an artist? What other opportunities might arise with a win? And can a GRAMMY be a turning point in an artist’s career? This is Billboard Explains: What a GRAMMY Means to an Artist.
Billboard

ABBA Partner Pophouse Enters Catalog-Buying Market With Swedish Mafia House Deal

The competition to buy publishing and recording rights has been heating up — and now there’s a new player. Pophouse Entertainment, a Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA frontman Björn Ulvaeus is entering the business, with a focus on developing the rights it acquires into entertainment experiences, as well as monetizing them in traditional ways. The company announced its first major acquisition March 29: The master recordings and publishing of Swedish House Mafia, with which it will form a joint venture.
Billboard

Universal Music to Waive Unrecouped Advances for Legacy Artists

Universal Music Group is launching an unrecouped advances program for legacy artists, the company revealed in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) report on Thursday (March 31). The program announcement was included in the company’s annual report. Under the “goodwill” program, UMG will cease applying unrecouped advances to royalty...
