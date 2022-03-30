ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Weather Delay: Phenix City Administrative Offices to open at 10:00 a.m. March 31

 1 day ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The threat of inclement weather is delaying the opening of administrative offices in Phenix City.

According to a news release, administrative offices for the City of Phenix City will now open at 10:00 a.m. on March 31, 2022.

