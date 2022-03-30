Brave Care opens new pediatric care clinic in Austin

For the past two years, children’s hospitals have mounted an extraordinary front-line response to the COVID-19 pandemic, managing the physical and psychological toll of the public health emergency from their unique vantage point. As COVID-19 enters a new phase, this webinar will explore what children’s hospitals have learned since the onset of the pandemic and how that is informing their strategic thinking for the future. What can be predicted regarding new surges, variants and mitigation strategies? What is known about the lasting effects of COVID on young people, especially those who have grappled with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and long COVID? What does the future hold regarding vaccination and booster shots for young people? What cascading effects has COVID-19 had on children with other health conditions and on their education, nutrition and other social determinants of health? Hear from a panel of experts with insights on these questions and more.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO