NBA

Draymond Green's Status For Suns-Warriors Showdown

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Draymond Green is not on the injury report for Wednesday's contest between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening, and Draymond Green is not the injury report for the game.

He had missed their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but is expected to play on Wednesday against the Suns.

The Warriors (48-28) are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns (61-14) are the top seed in the conference and the entire NBA.

