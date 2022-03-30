Cleveland Police: 27-year-old man fatally shot in the Flats
WKYC
1 day ago
CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking information on the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in the Flats. Officials responded to the 1200 block of Riverbed Street for reports of a...
CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man who fatally shot his fiancée and left her body on the side of the highway has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On Wednesday, March 16, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced a judge sentenced Deandra Chisolm to...
Three juveniles, including a 12-year-old boy, were arrested in Cleveland Monday afternoon in connection with two homicides that occurred in Cleveland last month, according to the United States Marshals Service, Northern District of Ohio.
CLEVELAND — “She should never see the day of light ever again. Ever. Somebody can do that to their own child?”. Those were the words of Gregory Holland who spoke out in court as the mother of his child -- Menokka Karr Nealy -- faced a judge during an arraignment hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning. She's facing multiple charges connected to the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter last month.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was arrested after police say he allegedly shot into his girlfriend’s moving car causing her to crash in downtown Cleveland on Thursday. Police say just before 1 a.m. the suspect fired four rounds into the woman’s car while she was driving and an additional round after she crashed into a […]
On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room after a gun he allegedly had tucked in his pants went off. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide saying he was shot 20 times in his head, chest, and abdomen.
An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
An off-duty police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is under fire after a video went viral appearing to show him putting his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl at Lincoln Middle School on March 4, while trying to stop a fight that the girl was involved in. A video...
A former high school football champion whose lawyer said he disarmed a gunman during a fight at a California restaurant and was shot by police remained hospitalized Thursday. Attorney Adante Pointer called K’aun Green, 20, a “hero” who prevented a shooting inside the La Victoria restaurant early Sunday before a San Jose police officer opened fire, striking Green.
A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man who raped five women in attacks across Cleveland, including two instances where he posed as an Uber driver to abduct women outside restaurants in downtown’s Warehouse District, was sentenced Tuesday to at least 41 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan...
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man confronted a 16-year-old boy and shot him multiple times early Tuesday morning after the teen allegedly broke into the man's residence, according to the Akron Police Department. Akron police said officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Johnston Street...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to over 27 years in jail for the rape of a 10-year-old girl. Jonathan James, 37, was convicted of two felony counts of rape. According to court records, James committed the crimes at a home in Leavenworth back in February of 2021. The victim was 10 years old at the time.
Comments / 1