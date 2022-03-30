ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Man charged with drug distribution resulting in death

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQcYE_0euTdyTj00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Justice announced a man has been charged and indicted by a federal jury after they say he distributed drugs that resulted in a person’s death.

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

According to a release, in February, Matthew Luce, 36, of Effort, distributed a quantity of fentanyl in Monroe County, resulting in a person’s death.

The charge of drug distribution resulting in death is a result of a joint investigation involving the FBI and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Luce will be facing a maximum of life imprisonment and a fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Bridget Alvarez
1d ago

It’s seems funny how Monroe county charges people for this but in Lackawanna county they didn’t charge when my son (who hadn’t used drugs for quite a while was found dead of a the same thing). They said they found the person but only charged them with other deaths, not my sons. It doesn’t make sense to me why would you charge for only some of the deaths that they had been responsible for when you KNEW that they where responsible for at least one other?

Reply
5
Related
WBRE

Two arrested after police discover $12,320 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after investigators say they found over 100 bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug paraphernalia worth $12,320. According to the Scranton Police Department, Amber Benjamin and Nicholas Caramanno were arrested after officers search their residence for active warrants on possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Alleged drug dealer known as ‘A’ arrested for selling in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, officers from Scranton Police’s Special Investigations Division (SID) arrested a man on drug trafficking charges. According to a news release, police arrested Shawn Tyrell Nelson, 36, on Prospect Avenue in Scranton, for selling heroin and methamphetamine in and also around the City of Scranton. SID officers say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

K-9 assists 2 separate drug busts in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dallas Township K-9 unit assisted in two separate drug investigations which led to police confiscating multiple amounts of various narcotics in Luzerne County. In Kingston Township, police say the K-9 unit searched 2 separate vehicles and discovered 90.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $1,9770 in cash. According to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Heroin, Crack Cocaine Seized From MD, PA Drug Dealers In Routine Stop: State Police

A pair of drug dealers — one of whom was wanted on multiple warrants — were found with heroin and crack cocaine during a midnight traffic stop, Maryland State Police said. Clint Christopher Whaul, 39, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Leanna Lyn Baker, 32, of Dundalk, Maryland, were stopped on Interstate 97 in Millersville around 12:10 Wednesday, March 2, police said.
DUNDALK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Distribution#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#Effort#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy