Man charged with drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Justice announced a man has been charged and indicted by a federal jury after they say he distributed drugs that resulted in a person's death.
According to a release, in February, Matthew Luce, 36, of Effort, distributed a quantity of fentanyl in Monroe County, resulting in a person’s death.
The charge of drug distribution resulting in death is a result of a joint investigation involving the FBI and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Luce will be facing a maximum of life imprisonment and a fine.
