Springdale, AR

EF-2 tornado in Springdale, Ark. according to National Weather Service

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 1 day ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — There are still hundreds without power in the Northwest Arkansas area according to Ozarks Electric Cooperative. And the number of homes destroyed and damaged is still unknown.

Seven people were injured in which two are critical.

👉🏽 See damages to Springdale, Ark. elementary school, homes and and businesses here.

Mayor Doug Sprouse office Wednesday afternoon says the Springdale Parks and Recreation Center, located at 1906 Cambridge St., has been set up as a temporary response center for those in need of a meal.

They say the immediate response is already met.

“Many churches, nonprofits, local businesses, organizations and residents have generously offered to assist in helping those in need.

If you are interested in donating nonperishable food, clothing and other goods, please take them directly to The Compassion Center [3157 Sunset, Springdale] and let them know that your donation is to help those affected by today’s events.”

The Mayor’s office will be sharing information in the near future to those who are willing to assist in cleanup efforts.

For residents and businesses they are still doing assessment of damages. They have created a Damage Assessment Map , which allows residents to report damages that occurred during this morning’s storms.

