Springdale, AR

NWS Tulsa says tornado rated ‘at least EF-2’

By Gary Gilbert
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a preliminary report for the tornado that touched down in Northwest Arkansas on March 30.

According to a tweet from NWS Tulsa, the survey team found damage in the EF-2 category within the Johnson-Springdale damage path.

At least seven injured after storms in Springdale

Surveying will continue throughout the day but the tornado will be rated at least EF-2, according to the organization.

Additional information will be sent as they continue their evaluation.

