Clarksville, TN

Billy Dunlop Park to close temporarily for Scout events

By Courtesy Clarksville Parks and Rec
The Leaf-Chronicle
 1 day ago
A few times a year, Clarksville Parks and Recreation allows exclusive use of Billy Dunlop Park to local Scout groups. Two upcoming Scout events will close the park on Friday, April 1 until Monday, April 4 at dawn. A second event will close the park on April 8 until April 11 at dawn.

The Blueway access point will be closed during these events. Because of this, Robert Clark Park and access point will also be closed during these times. Fisherman, kayakers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative launch points.

