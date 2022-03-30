ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cancer repair mechanism could be potential drug target

By Duke University Medical Center
Cover picture for the articleWhile cancer therapies targeting specific genes or disease pathways can extend lives, they can also lead to highly resistant tumors when small reservoirs of cancer cells survive treatment, grow, and spread. Searching for ways to extend the survival benefit of targeted therapies, a team led by researchers at the...

Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
AOL Corp

Pfizer recalls some lots of BP drug due to potential cancer-causing impurity

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril. Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Oral drug prevents death from COVID-19 in old mice by reversing immune aging

The immune system deteriorates with age, making COVID-19 particularly deadly in older people—but to date, no clinically available medication addresses this key risk factor. A study published today in Nature shows that an oral drug that reverses multiple aspects of immune aging effectively prevents death in a mouse model of COVID-19, suggesting that the medication could be used to protect the elderly patients who are at greatest risk in the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Malaria drug could combat chemotherapy-resistant head and neck cancers

A new study suggests that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine inhibits pathways that drive resistance to the chemotherapy agent cisplatin in head and neck cancers and restores tumor-killing effects of cisplatin in animal models. The findings, published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by University of Pittsburgh and...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

What Role Do Bitter Taste Receptors Play in Cancer?

A person’s perception of bitter taste is initiated by TAS2Rs, a family of G protein-coupled receptors that were originally identified in Type II taste receptor cells (gustatory cells) found in the mouth. However, it is now known that TAS2Rs are widely expressed throughout the body in non-gustatory tissues, suggesting that they mediate additional roles besides taste perception. Putative functions of TAS2Rs in cancer have been reported since the 1970s, yet to date, no causal relationship has been established.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A promising treatment for ovarian cancer

Over 20,000 women across the U.S. and Canada are diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually. The symptoms of this disease are often overlooked until it has spread, making it difficult to detect and treat with conventional methods like radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Cory Books, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry...
FRESNO, CA
NBC New York

Pfizer Recalls Some Blood Pressure Drugs Nationwide Over Potential Cancer Risk

Pfizer is recalling certain lots of a popular blood pressure drug nationwide as well as two authorized generics distributed directly to patients by a subsidiary because of higher-than-acceptable levels of a nitrosamine linked to potential cancer risk. The drug manufacturer said Monday that it was pulling six lots of Accuretic...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER

