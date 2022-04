A leading Queensland doctor who died when his car was washed away in the state's deadly floods had been visiting patients who were in need. Dr Alex Klestov, a rheumatologist based in Brisbane, was on the way home from consultations in Rockhampton on February 27 when his car was caught in a huge downpour on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Glen Esk, 60km north-west of Brisbane.

ACCIDENTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO